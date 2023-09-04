India boosts coal use to stop power outages as hydroelectricity output falls2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 07:03 AM IST
India increases coal use as hydroelectricity output declines, struggling to meet record power demand.
With an aim to stop outages caused by lower hydroelectricity output, India has stepped up the use of coal to generate electricity as an increase in renewables is struggling to keep pace with record power demand, according to Reuters reports.
