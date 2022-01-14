India boosts forest cover, but NE states report loss

“I have highlighted again and again through my research papers and in various other forums that in India, we do not know the extent of natural forests. It’s very important that we segregate the extent of natural forests and plantations like mango or coconut first. We cannot restore our forests unless we know how much natural forest we have. As you have pointed out, if we are losing moderately dense forests, then it’s worrying because these are definitely natural forests we are losing because normally, you will not see changes in the plantation area. This loss may be happening in the northeast, which needs to be evaluated and countered," said N.H. Ravindranath, forestry expert and retired professor at the Indian Institute of Science.