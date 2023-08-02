Forty eight Gati Shakti multi-modal cargo terminals commissioned till 30 June1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:01 PM IST
To ensure timely execution, Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal Operators are required to complete construction within 24 months from the grant of in-principle approval.
New Delhi: In a major boost to the country’s transportation infrastructure, the government announced the commissioning of 48 Gati Shakti Multi-modal Cargo Terminals (GCTs) as of 30 June 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×