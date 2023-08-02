Hello User
Forty eight Gati Shakti multi-modal cargo terminals commissioned till 30 June

Forty eight Gati Shakti multi-modal cargo terminals commissioned till 30 June

1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:01 PM IST Saurav Anand

To ensure timely execution, Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal Operators are required to complete construction within 24 months from the grant of in-principle approval.

The Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan is a central government project, aimed at revolutionising infrastructure in India. (Photo: Mint)

New Delhi: In a major boost to the country’s transportation infrastructure, the government announced the commissioning of 48 Gati Shakti Multi-modal Cargo Terminals (GCTs) as of 30 June 2023.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Upto 30th June, 2023, a total of 48 GCTS have been commissioned across the country, which include 05 GCTs (i.e. at Patratu, Sindri, Godda, Pakur and Thaparnagar) in Jharkhand."

The GCTs, established under the ambitious ‘Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT)’ policy, are aimed at enhancing investments from the private sector for the development of cargo terminals.

As part of the GCT policy framework, private parties, agencies, and companies are encouraged to participate in the establishment of these terminals. To ensure timely execution, Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal Operators are required to complete construction within 24 months from the grant of in-principle approval.

The minister said that the GCT policy helps in enhancing the participation of private sector in Indian Railways, thereby generating direct and indirect employment opportunities.

However, he added that the exact employment figures are yet to be determined due to the policy’s potential multiplier effect on job creation.

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 07:01 PM IST
