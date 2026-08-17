Mint Explainer: How India is connecting its border and coastal frontiers

India is preparing a major push to strengthen connectivity along its land and maritime frontiers, with plans to build more than 5,000 kilometres of highways in border regions over the next three to five years at a potential investment of over ₹2 trillion.
The programme, covering strategic stretches along the China, Pakistan and other borders, will complement Sagarmala’s effort to improve road and rail links to ports. The larger objective is to use transport infrastructure not only to strengthen defence mobility but also to bring remote regions into India’s trade and economic network.