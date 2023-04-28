Extreme heatwaves may scorch East India

Other parts of the country such as the east-central region, parts of the North-east and peninsular India are also expected to experience soaring temperatures in May, which could strain the power network, hurt the economy and threaten people’s lives. The IMD official’s prediction comes at a time when India is already battling high inflation, slowing growth and weather conditions such as heatwaves and unseasonal rains.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}