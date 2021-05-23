The oil ministry has taken steps to secure offshore oil and gas installations as well as shipping vessels, with Cyclone Yaas expected to the hit the coasts of northern Odisha and West Bengal by Wednesday evening.

With the cyclone expected to generate wind speeds of up to 185 kmph, likely affecting power transmission lines, the power ministry is “keeping in readiness transformers, DG (diesel generator) sets and equipment, etc. for immediate restoration of electricity", the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

This comes against the backdrop of the devastating second wave of covid-19. Ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply holds the key to running emergency services such as hospitals, medical oxygen plants and testing labs.

Last week, Cyclone Tauktae caused massive loss to life and property in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Kerala, Karnataka and Goa. Besides damaging homes and crops, the cyclone uprooted power and communication poles, and ripped shipping vessels and craft from their moorings.

“India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Cyclone Yaas is expected to cross West Bengal and north Odisha coasts by 26 May evening with the wind speed ranging 155- 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph. It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha. IMD has also warned of storm surge of about 2-4m in costal areas of West Bengal and Odisha," the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting earlier in the day to review preparedness of the states, central ministries and agencies assigned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Yaas. “Ministry of telecom is keeping all the telecom towers and exchanges under constant watch and is fully geared to restore telecom network. Ministry of health and family welfare has issued advisory to the sates/ UTs, likely to be affected, for health sector preparedness and response on covid in affected areas. ministry of ports, shipping and waterways has taken measures to secure all shipping vessels and has deployed emergency vessels (tugs)," the PMO statement said.

