India braces for cyclone Yaas with wind speeds of 185 kmph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting earlier in the day to review preparedness of the states, central ministries and agencies assigned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Yaas. “Ministry of telecom is keeping all the telecom towers and exchanges under constant watch and is fully geared to restore telecom network. Ministry of health and family welfare has issued advisory to the sates/ UTs, likely to be affected, for health sector preparedness and response on covid in affected areas. ministry of ports, shipping and waterways has taken measures to secure all shipping vessels and has deployed emergency vessels (tugs)," the PMO statement said.