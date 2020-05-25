India braces up for serious locust attack, as swarms reach upto Madhya Pradesh

NEW DELHI : Huge swarms of locusts have descended over parts of Northwest and Central India posing a serious threat to the standing crops and vegetables and raising concerns for the hapless farmers as they continue to reel under the impact of the lockdown.

One of the most devastating pests in the world, desert locust tend to arrive unexpectedly, often after a change in the wind direction, from as far as the Arabian Peninsula, covering large distances across countries in search of food.

“A locust attack of this scale is happening after many years. They can be serious menace, because they usually come in huge swarms of 1,000 sq kms in size and they can only be destroyed at night when they settle on the trees using pesticides or fire, which is an uphill task," said S N Upadhyay, Gwalior-based entomologist.

The insects are known to originate in Arabian Peninsula, and invade India via Rajasthan-Pakistan border, just before the onset of the seasonal monsoon. They fly throughout the day, covering a maximum distance of up to about 150 km/day and settle down on trees after sunset where they remain throughout the night. They breed rapidly, which makes it difficult to control them.

“They are known to invade India around June-July, but this year they have come earlier than usual in April and in much larger numbers. So far, they have covered large parts of Rajasthan, parts of Gujarat and have reached upto Madhya Pradesh. We are tracking them through drones and using fire-brigade services too to bring them under control," said Dr K L Gujjar, Deputy Director, Locust Warning Organization.

The extent of the current damage is not clearly known, but there are apprehensions that the damage could be much more if the situation is not brought under control soon, as the sowing of Kharif crop begins in mid-June. Ecological conditions are often favourable for locust breeding from July to September during the monsoon.

While India has witnessed several locust plagues and upsurges since 1812 to 1997, but there has not been any major locust upsurge since 2011.

According to IMD scientists, their movement is largely aided by the wind-flow. "The wind around this time is favourable for them and also the sandy soil in Rajasthan, which is conducive for laying eggs," said senior scientist from IMD.

The United Nations’ Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) had also warned that the impact of the locust attack could be much more serious this year, as compared to last year. Some countries in East Africa have already declared an emergency because of the loss caused by the locust upsurge.

