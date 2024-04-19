Active Stocks
In a first, India delivers BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Philippines | Video
In a first, India delivers BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Philippines | Video

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

India delivered the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines on Friday, over two years after signing a $375 million deal to supply the weapon systems with the Southeast Asian country, news agency ANI reported.

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound (Photo: ANI)Premium
BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound (Photo: ANI)

The report said the Indian Air Force used its C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft to transport the rahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines to deliver the weapon system, citing defence sources.

It is important to note that in January 2022, New Delhi announced a deal with the Philippines to supply the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, making it the country's first major defence export order. 

As per the deal, Manila will get three missile batteries for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system. The deal also encompassed training for operators and the necessary integrated logistics support package.

The operator training of 21 personnel of the Philippine Navy for the missile system was successfully conducted in February 2023, the New Indian Express reported citing the Philippines Marine Corps.

As per the report, the training focused on the operations and maintenance of some of the most important logistics packages of the supersonic cruise missile system.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles are produced by BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd—a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Russian Federation's NPO Mashinostroyeniya. BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles are said to be one of the most successful missile programs in the world. 

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles fly at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound. They can hit a target up to a range of 290 kilometres and can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.

It is important to note that New Delhi has been looking at further expanding defence ties with the Philippines against the backdrop of growing global concerns over China's increasing military assertiveness in the South China Sea, a huge source of hydrocarbons.

 

Published: 19 Apr 2024, 02:21 PM IST
