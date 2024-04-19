In a first, India delivers BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Philippines | Video
India delivered the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines on Friday, over two years after signing a $375 million deal to supply the weapon systems with the Southeast Asian country, news agency ANI reported.
India delivered the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines on Friday, over two years after signing a $375 million deal to supply the weapon systems with the Southeast Asian country, news agency ANI reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message