Further stating, the company said, “The name of the people mentioned in the mail, and referred as HRDs are from the village Dhinkia. It may be noted that, only 45 acres of the Government land from village Dhinkia are included in the project as against the total land requirement of 3160acres. There is not a single displacement from the Dhinkia village. Contrary to the claim of the Dhinkia, the rest of the villages are happy with the R&R and the project activity that would provide soci-economic improvement of the area."