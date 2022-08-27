India, Brazil in consensus over UNSC reforms for international peace

EAM S Jaishankar and his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franco Franca reaffirmed the urgent need for a comprehensive reform of the UNSC to help combat contemporary challenges to international peace and security.
India and Brazil have reaffirmed the urgent need for a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC), said the Ministry of External Affairs on 27 August that. The reforms need to be brought to help combat contemporary challenges to international peace and security, it added.
The 8th Brazil-India Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) -- held in Brasilia on 24 August -- was co-chaired by EAM S Jaishankar and his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franco Franca.
The statement released by MEA on Saturday highlighted the strategic partnership established between the two nations in 2006 has deepened over the years to cover several sectors, the statement added.
"The partnership is based on shared democratic values, a similar global vision, and a commitment to foster economic growth with social inclusion and sustainable development for the welfare of their people," it added.
The MEA said the two countries will also cooperate extensively in multilateral organisations, including the United Nations, and plurilateral fora such as G20, BRICS , IBSA (forum which brings together India, Brazil and South Africa), BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India and China) and G4 ( group comprising Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan).
During the talks in Brazil, the two foreign ministers reviewed trade and economic relations and expressed satisfaction over the steady increase in bilateral trade, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The total bilateral trade increased by 63.5 % to $1.53 billion in 2021 from the previous year, and India became Brazil's 5th largest trading partner. They noted the great potential for growth and diversification of bilateral trade and urged the private sector to explore opportunities in the respective markets," MEA said.
As Jaishankar noted Brazilian investments in areas including IT services and equipment, machinery, energy, auto parts, defence products, fintech and healthcare materials. While his counterpart acknowledged that a significant number of Indian firms have invested in Brazil in similar sectors.
Both sides expressed a strong desire to increase the level of cooperation in defence, science and technology, and health-related areas. The Brazilian FM also thanked the Indian government for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic.
EAM S Jaishankar is on a 6-day official visit to Latin America covering Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina.
