India's Covid-19 caseload breaches 15 lakh-mark

Over the last two weeks Delhi has also seen a decline in covid-19 cases. From being the state with the second highest number of active cases, Delhi has now reached the 10th position. On 23 June, Delhi saw its highest single day tally with over 4000 cases being reported, which put the health infrastructure under pressure. Since then Delhi government along with the union government ramped up efforts to increase testing from 5000 per day to approximately 20,000 a day along with increasing the number of containment zones to control the spread.