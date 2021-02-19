India breaches 1 cr milestone in vaccinating its healthcare, frontline workers

New Delhi: India breached the 1 crore milestone in terms of the cumulative vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers against covid-19 on Friday. The country took 34 days to achieve the feat being the second-fastest in the world.

A total 1,04,49,942 vaccine doses were given through 2,20,877sessions, as per the provisional report available with the union health ministry. 10 States that recorded the highest number of vaccinations are Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

11 States/UT have vaccinated more than 75% of the registered healthcare workers for the first dose. These are –Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, Seven States/UT have reported less than 50% coverage of registered healthcare workers for the first dose.

These are Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Puducherry. Fifteen States have registered more than 40% coverage for the first dose among FLWs. These are Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, J & K, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the health ministry data showed. The union health ministry said that a total 41 persons have been hospitalized so far. This comprises 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 41 cases of hospitalization, 25 were discharged after treatment, while fourteen persons died and two are under treatment. In the last 24 hours, one person has been hospitalized.

“Total 34 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0003% of the total COVID19 vaccinations. Of the 34, thirteen persons died in the hospital while 20 deaths are recorded outside the hospital and 14 deaths are recorded in hospital," the health ministry said in a statement.

No case of serious, severe adverse event following immunisation or Death is attributable to vaccination, till date, the government said. The health ministry also said that in last 24 hours, two new deaths have been reported.

“A52-year-oldfemale, who was a resident of Angul, Odisha died due to Septic shock. He died after 14 days of vaccination. Post- mortem has not been done. A 55-year-old female, resident of Chamoli, Uttarakhand died. Post-mortem has been done and reports are awaited," the government statement said.

Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Friday appealed the medical community and the frontline workers to come forward and take the covid-19 vaccine.

“The covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing vaccination drive is unfortunately affected by misinformation, rumours and negative messages. Factually incorrect information like infertility due to the vaccine, adverse effects if alcohol is consumed after vaccination etc., have come up quite prominently as few misconceptions, which need to be countered and nipped in the bud," Harsh Vardhan said.

“We have organized more than 2.11 lakh sessions (2,11,462 sessions); 62,60,242 healthcare workers have got the 1st dose; 6,10,899 HCWs have been given the 2nd dose and 33,16,866 frontline workers have been given the 1st dose," the health minister said.

The central government said that the States/UTs have been instructed to schedule all healthcare workers who have been registered on the CO-Win app for vaccination at least once by 20th February 2021 and through mop-up rounds for left-out healthcare workers by 25th February 2021. Similarly, all registered frontline workers are to be scheduled for vaccination at least once by 1st March 2021 and through mop-up for left-out FLWs by 6th March 2021.

Sixteen States/UTs have not reported any covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. India’s total Active Caseload currently stands at 1,39,542 as on Friday. The active caseload now is 1.27% of India’s total Positive Cases.

India recorded over 13,193 new daily covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 86.6% of the daily new cases are from 6 States, the union health ministry data shows. Maharashtra reports the highest daily new cases at 5,427. It is followed by Kerala with 4,584, while Tamil Nadu reported 457 new cases, the government data shows. 97 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Five States account for 76.29% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (38). Kerala follows with 14 daily deaths and Punjab reported10 casualties, the health ministry said. The total tally of covid-19 cases on Friday reached 1,09,68,911 and deaths mounted to 1,56,180.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via