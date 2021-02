These are Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Puducherry. Fifteen States have registered more than 40% coverage for the first dose among FLWs. These are Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, J & K, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the health ministry data showed. The union health ministry said that a total 41 persons have been hospitalized so far. This comprises 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 41 cases of hospitalization, 25 were discharged after treatment, while fourteen persons died and two are under treatment. In the last 24 hours, one person has been hospitalized.

