India briefs some foreign govts about farmers' protests: Report

Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting the new laws passed by the parliament in September that aims to open up the sale of produce to corporates and companies as the government of prime minister Narendra Modi aims to double farm incomes by 2022. Since 27 November, hundreds of thousands of farmers have occupied highways bordering the national capital of Delhi with their tractor-trolleys, demanding that the government withdraw the bills and make assured purchases at support prices a legal entitlement. Senior government ministers are negotiating with the farmers but they have called for a countrywide shut down on Tuesday.