India brings 50,000 Ayushman Bharat centres into operation during pandemic

HWCs are also the backbone for the implementation of the health ministry's eSanjeevani platform which includes the eSanjeevani Patient-to-Doctor OPD and eSanjeevani-HWC which provides doctor-to-doctor teleconsultation services. “23,103 HWCs have started providing teleconsultation services to citizens. More than 7.5 lakh teleconsultations have already been conducted through these platforms," the health minister said. The eSanjeevani-HWC was rolled out in November 2019. It is to be implemented in all the 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres in a 'hub and spoke' model, by December 2022. States need to set up dedicated 'hubs' in medical colleges and district hospitals to provide tele-consultation services to 'Spokes', i.e. health and wellness centres (HWC).