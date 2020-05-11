India brings back its 6,000 citizens from various countries

India has brought home more almost 6,000 people from various countries as operation “Vande Bharat," aimed at repatriating all those Indians stranded due to the covid-19 pandemic across the world, gathers momentum.

So far 5,163 people have arrived in India till 10 May by 25 flights since the start of “Vande Bharat," on 7 May, an Indian government compilation of the numbers of those repatriated said.

On Sunday, Indian Naval ship Jalashwa separately brought in almost 700 Indians from the Maldives. Separately, cargo and passenger ship MV Arabian Sea arrived in Kochi from Lakshadweep carrying 121 passengers.

And another Indian Naval ship Magar is to dock in India on Monday with several hundred more Indians.

According to the data from the Indian government, almost 2,000 Indians from Kerala, 883 from Tamil Nadu, 766 from Maharashtra, 354 from Delhi and 337 from Karnataka had been brought home. The pending list of those requesting repatriation includes 58,638 from Kerala, 13,796 from Tamil Nadu, 9981 from Maharashtra, 3401 from Delhi and 5874 from Karnataka.

In all, the Indian government had till 10 May received 146,200 requests for repatriation from people from 37 Indian states and union territories. The largest number of 60,369 requests is from people of Kerala living abroad, followed by 14,679 from Tamil Nadu, 10,747 from Maharashtra, 6701 from Karnataka and 3,755 from Delhi.

The government launched the Vande Bharat mission on 7 May and had said that 64 flights would be sent to a dozen countries to bring in about 15,000 stranded Indians by 13 May. The mission includes Indian naval ships plying to countries like the Maldives and the United Arab Emirates to bring back stranded citizens, the government said. According to two people familiar with the developments, Vande Bharat is to be extended to cover more countries from the second phase of the mission that is to start on 15 May.

On Monday, five flights were expected to land in India bringing in more people. These included a Dhaka- Mumbai flight, a Dubai-Kochi flight, an Abu Dhabi-Hyderabad flight, a Kaula Lampur to Chennai flight and a Bahrain to Kozhikode flight, according to a schedule from the Indian government.

Two flights other flights on Monday – one a San Francisco-Mumbai-Hyderabad flight brought 118 passengers while a second London-Delhi-Bengaluru flight repatriated at least 326 passengers.

In Hyderabad, all passengers and aircraft crew were brought out from the aircraft in a batches of 20-25 persons each, said a statement from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL). It added that each passenger and crew member was screened by thermal cameras as per the directives of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) prior to being allowed to complete immigration formalities.

The 326 Indians who landed in Bengaluru is the first of batch of those from Karnataka stranded abroad due to the covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka's health and family welfare department, said. Those stranded abroad from Karnataka include 4,408 tourists, 3,074 students, 2,784 migrants and professionals besides 557 people working as ship crews, the department said.

The group that came in on Monday is also the first group to return to Bengaluru a day after Karnataka recorded its highest single day increase in covid-19 positive cases. A total of 54 people tested positive on Sunday that takes the total number of cases to 847 in the state that is exploring further relaxations to the lockdown to kickstart the economy.

Blood samples of all passengers were taken and then they were sent to designated hotels and covid-19 care centers for compulsory quarantine.

