India brings new standards for cybersecurity, wind energy and homeopathic medicines; sets April 2026 deadline
The move addresses outdated regulations and aligns with international benchmarks, ensuring safer infrastructure and consumer products in the face of rising cyber threats and evolving technology.
New Delhi: The government has started a major overhaul of the regulatory framework for critical infrastructure and emerging technologies, a move that follows the withdrawal and extension of several key Quality Control Orders (QCOs) earlier this month. The government had withdrawn 14 products from the QCO ambit on 13 November.