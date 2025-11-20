Sneh Shah, whole-time director, Aimtron Electronics, affirmed the industry view: “For a manufacturer like Aimtron, the latest IS/ISO/IEC cybersecurity standards help shape how we design and protect our components, PCB assemblies, and connected systems." Controls such as secure firmware, hardware-level identity, segmentation of OT networks, and virtualised network protection have long been part of our engineering discipline. He noted that the updated standards reinforce these practices and strengthen the security backbone of India’s growing IoT and embedded-electronics landscape.