India brought back 24 fugitives from abroad in 2023, efforts on to track 184 more
The continuous coordinated efforts with Interpol, India has managed to bring back 24 fugitives from abroad this year. India's investigative agencies have also geolocated around 184 criminals in various countries and are trying to get them back, said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday during 91st Interpol general assembly in Vienna on Friday.