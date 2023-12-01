The continuous coordinated efforts with Interpol, India has managed to bring back 24 fugitives from abroad this year. India's investigative agencies have also geolocated around 184 criminals in various countries and are trying to get them back, said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday during 91st Interpol general assembly in Vienna on Friday.

A team led by agency director Praveen Sood and National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief Dinkar Gupta represented India at the general assembly in Vienna. During his address, he stressed “to deny any safe havens for crime, criminals and proceeds of crimes".

Since 2021, over 65 such persons have been brought back since 2021 with the help of enhanced cooperation between Indian and international agencies. Last year, 27 criminals were repatriated to India last year, 18 were returned in 2021.

By establishing a close coordination via Interpol channels, Indian law enforcement agencies managed to recall around 24 criminals and fugitives wanted in India, one of the highest in a year, said CBI in a statement.

"India has also geolocated more than 184 criminals in various countries and initiated formal proceedings for their return. This reflects increased leveraging of Interpol channels and relationship with law enforcement agencies internationally to combat crime and criminals," the CBI said in a statement.

Geolocating criminals by Indian agencies refers to finding their whereabouts using various means like technical data, phone locations, criminal activity and human intelligence.

List of fugitives repatriated to India

Over the years, India's law enforcement agencies have brought back several fugitives back home. In last three years, people like Subhash Shankar Parab and Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia were brought back to India. While Shankar Parb was a close confidante of diamantaire Nirav Modi, who was deported from Cairo in April last year, Happy Malaysia was the alleged main conspirator behind the December 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast. Khalistani separatist Bijarmjit Singh was also brought back to India in 2022.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.