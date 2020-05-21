India brushes aside charges of incursions by troops into Chinese territory

India on Thursday brushed aside China’s charges of incursions by Indian troops into Chinese territory and of “blocking" its patrols in Sikkim and Ladakh regions saying that it was the recent activities of Chinese troops that were hindering normal Indian patrolling along the common undemarcated border.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava told reporters that Indian troops were “fully familiar with the alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC)" in the India-China border areas and abided by it “scrupulously."

The remarks came amid tensions between the two sides with China accusing India of trying to change the status quo along the LAC, the de facto border between the two countries.

In what can be seen as a significant development, India also reiterated its support for the “freedom of navigation and over flight and unimpeded lawful commerce" in the South China Sea and called for “any differences (to) be resolved peacefully by respecting the legal and diplomatic processes and without resorting to threat or use of force."

The comments were the first public remarks by New Delhi since China established new administrative districts on Spratly and Paracel Islands in the South China Sea and also announced the naming of some 80 islands, reefs and other geographical features around the two archipelagos with Chinese names to stake claim to the waters of the South China Sea last month.

On the recent border tensions between India and China, Srivastava said: “Any suggestion that Indian troops had undertaken activity across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector or the Sikkim sector is not accurate."

"All Indian activities are entirely on the Indian side of the LAC," he said.

According to the Indian Army, there have been at least two incidents of face-off between the troops of the two countries — one on 5 May in eastern Ladakh and the other on 9 May in north Sikkim. Both instances were marked by Indian and Chinese troops physically engaging each other with injuries to both sides. Both sides have brought in reinforcements into Demchok, Daulat Beg Oldie and around Galwan river as well as Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, two people separately said. The incidents in Ladakh and Sikkim together are seen as the most serious between the two countries since the 2017 standoff on Doklam plateau in Bhutan that lasted 73 days.

Srivastava said both sides were “engaged with each other to address any immediate issues."

India, he said, “has always taken a very responsible approach towards border management. At the same time, we are deeply committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and security."

“The Indian troops strictly follow the procedures laid down in various bilateral agreements and protocols to resolve any situations which may arise due to difference in perception of LAC. The two sides have established mechanisms to resolve such situations peacefully through dialogue. Both sides remain engaged with each other to address any immediate issues."

India “remains firmly committed to work for the common objective of maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas. This is an essential prerequisite to the further development of Indian-China bilateral relations," he added.

The India-China border problem dates back to their 1962 war that ended badly for India. The undemarcated border has resulted in both countries accusing the other of incursions. As it stands, China claims 90,000 sqkm of Indian territory and occupies another 38,000 sq km in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, under the boundary agreement of March 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sqkm of Indian territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to China.

On China establishing new administrative districts on Spratly and Paracel Islands and giving Chinese names to islands, reefs and other geographical features around the two archipelagos, Srivastava said India supported the “the freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce in these international waterways in accordance with international law."

China claims the whole of the South China Sea disregarding claims by smaller countries in the region like Phillipines, Vietnam, Malaysia and others.

“India also believes that any differences be resolved peacefully by respecting the legal and diplomatic processes and without resorting to threat or use of force," he said. “South China Sea is a part of global commons and India has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region," he added.

