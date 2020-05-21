India brushes aside charges of incursions by troops into Chinese territory

According to the Indian Army, there have been at least two incidents of face-off between the troops of the two countries — one on 5 May in eastern Ladakh and the other on 9 May in north Sikkim. Both instances were marked by Indian and Chinese troops physically engaging each other with injuries to both sides. Both sides have brought in reinforcements into Demchok, Daulat Beg Oldie and around Galwan river as well as Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, two people separately said. The incidents in Ladakh and Sikkim together are seen as the most serious between the two countries since the 2017 standoff on Doklam plateau in Bhutan that lasted 73 days.