India proposes multilateral fund for new deal to end plastic pollution

The multilateral fund proposed by India would support developing nations with grants and technology transfer, linking their compliance to developed countries covering transition costs, aiming for completion by 2024.

Puja Das
Published27 Nov 2024, 11:02 PM IST
India's proposal came at the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) in Busan, South Korea for implementation of the Montreal Protocol.
India’s proposal came at the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) in Busan, South Korea for implementation of the Montreal Protocol. (AP)

New Delhi: India on Wednesday proposed a multilateral fund for a new international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution.

India's proposal came at the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) in Busan, South Korea for implementation of the Montreal Protocol. 

According to UNEP, every day, the equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastic are dumped into the world's oceans, rivers, and lakes.

Also read | Can the World Unite to End the Plastic Pollution Crisis?

Plastic pollution is a global problem. Every year 19-23 million tonnes of plastic waste leaks into aquatic ecosystems, polluting lakes, rivers and seas.

The United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) in 2022 adopted a historic resolution to address global plastic pollution. The resolution mandated the INC to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, and set into motion a process for global agreement. 

The UNEA resolution wanted the INC negotiations concluded by 2024. 

Financial, technical assistance

The Indian proposal on a financial mechanism for the new instrument mandates financial and technical assistance, including the transfer of technologies, to developing countries to help them comply with measures agreed in the instrument, according to an official statement.

The proposal links compliance by developing countries with developed countries meeting the incremental cost of transition of developing countries. 

Additionally, the proposed multilateral fund will provide grant-based finance to developing countries. Developed countries will be mandated to replenish the fund on a periodic basis and provide flexibility of accepting private funds based upon agreed modalities.

Also read |  Plastic Pollution Keeps Growing. Here Are Three Ways to Solve It

India's proposal also includes setting up of a subsidiary body, with equal representation of developed and developing countries, to make operational policies, guidelines and administrative arrangements, including the disbursement of resources, for the purpose of achieving the objectives of the multilateral fund. 

The list of incremental costs covered by the new dedicated multilateral fund will be decided by the governing body of the instrument. The proposed subsidiary body will also look into issues of technology transfer to developing countries.

Workable model

The Indian proposal on financial mechanism provides a workable model for providing funding for transitioning to environment friendly technologies by developing nations. The model proposed by India has been under operation for some time under the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the Ozone layer. 

Therefore, it is a practical and workable model which can drive global action on plastic pollution under the new international legally-binding instrument on plastic pollution, according to the statement. 

Also read |  'Cleanup is futile': Experts warn as plastic pollution surge rapidly in oceans

Plastic pollution can alter habitats and natural processes, reducing ecosystems’ ability to adapt to climate change, directly affecting millions of people’s livelihoods, food production capabilities and social well-being.

Four sessions of the INC have been held since 2022 in Uruguay, France, Canada and Kenya. India has been engaging constructively in the negotiations. The fifth session of the INC being held from 25 November to 1 December in Busan, is the last planned session of INC and is expected to conclude negotiations on the international legally binding instrument.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 11:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia proposes multilateral fund for new deal to end plastic pollution

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    523.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    86.05 (19.66%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    307.25
    03:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    9.45 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.95
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    1.95 (1.42%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,199.75
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    70.95 (6.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    212.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -0.75 (-0.35%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    544.30
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-0.36%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,190.25
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -7.1 (-0.59%)

    Wipro share price

    582.70
    03:56 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -6.35 (-1.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,630.55
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -75.15 (-4.41%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,580.05
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -63.95 (-3.89%)

    EPL share price

    264.90
    03:47 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -8.75 (-3.2%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    645.35
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -19.25 (-2.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    Engineers India share price

    201.45
    03:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    17.45 (9.48%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    478.45
    03:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    38.7 (8.8%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    314.90
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    24.55 (8.46%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    1,118.20
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    85.95 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-1,310.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-1,310.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-1,310.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-1,310.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.