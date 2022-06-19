Amid worst power crisis in 6 years, India buys more Russian coal4 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2022, 05:59 AM IST
While European importers keep avoiding doing business with Moscow, Indian traders are snapping up large amounts of Russian coal.
Russia, which is under harsh Western sanctions as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, warned the European Union in April that sweeping coal penalties would backfire because the fuel would be diverted to other markets. Now, India's sales of Russian coal have increased in recent weeks as brokers offer discounts of up to 30%, according to two trade sources and data reviewed by Reuters.