India calls for dialogue and diplomacy amid Israel-Iran tensions: ‘We are deeply concerned’

As tensions escalate in West Asia amid Iran launching missiles at Israel, India on Wednesday called for dialogue and diplomacy to address the issue.

“We are deeply concerned at the escalation of the security situation in West Asia,” said MEA in a statement.

New Delhi also reiterated a call for restrain by all concerned and protection of civilians.

The MEA further stated, “It is important that the conflict doesn't take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy.”

On Tuesday night, Iran fired around 200 missiles into Israel in response to Israel's killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

The statement comes amid India issuing an advisory to its nationals in Iran to exercise caution.

“We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran,” said the advisory.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the ‘broadening conflict in the Middle East’.

With Israel's conflict with Hezbollah broadening alongside its ongoing war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza, Guterres slammed "escalation after escalation" in the region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the situation is developing by the most worrying scenario.

"We call all sides towards restraint ... and we condemn any acts that could lead to the death of the civilian population."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Iran's attack "in the strongest terms".

During a call with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, Starmer also "expressed the UK's steadfast commitment to Israeli security and the protection of civilians."