India on Thursday linked the issue of countries in Europe and Japan demanding “vaccine passports" from travelers – ie proof of covid-19 vaccination along with passports – with vaccine equity in the developing world that includes countries like India.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters during the weekly foreign office briefing that “many developing countries have not yet been able to vaccinate a large percentage of their population. We would favour discussions on the subject of vaccine passports with greater focus on vaccine equity."

The comments were in response to questions on a Japanese move on Thursday to issue so-called vaccine passports from next month to allow people who have been vaccinated against covid-19 to travel as more and more countries open up. The Japanese government “is asking other countries to exempt travelers carrying the documents that officially certify their vaccination status from quarantine or to shorten the quarantine period, a Kyodo news agency report said. Besides Japan, European countries were also looking at issuing special documents to certify that their nationals were fully vaccinated against covid-19, according to news reports. This comes as large parts of the world were yet to get vaccines with estimates suggesting that many billions of doses would be needed to vaccinate all the people in the world. While the US has fully vaccinated a sizeable part of its population countries like India have fully vaccinated only a fraction of its people.

In response to a question on Indian students finding it difficult to travel to the US as they faced some problem with strictures that only those vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines would be allowed to travel to the US, Bagchi noted that “there is no uniformity in the requirements."

“The US Government has clarified that vaccination is not a mandatory requirement for our students to travel. I also understand that there are multiple conversations going on between our students and the universities. We would obviously support out students. I think everyone concerned is interested in ensuring that the students are able to reach the universities and undertake regular classes and we hope that a constructive solution is found," he said.

The problems faced by Indian students came up in a discussion Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had with US chargé d’ affaires Daniel Smith earlier this month, people familiar with the matter said. India has been using the Oxford AstraZeneca developed and India manufactured Covishield vaccine to inoculate its people alongwith the indigenously developed Covaxin manufactured by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech. The US’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recognise Covaxin. Covishield has been granted an emergency use listing by WHO, and is accepted by the CDC guidelines for entry of foreign travelers.

Bharat Biotech, the makers of Covaxin, had said last month that it intends to provide additional documentation needed for WHO’s emergency use listing of the vaccine by this month. Indian officials have said that they were following Covaxin’s application for emergency listing at WHO and were awaiting more details on the matter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.