India calls for discussion on vaccine passports with focus on vaccine equity

The comments were in response to questions on a Japanese move on Thursday to issue so-called vaccine passports from next month to allow people who have been vaccinated against covid-19 to travel as more and more countries open up. The Japanese government “is asking other countries to exempt travelers carrying the documents that officially certify their vaccination status from quarantine or to shorten the quarantine period, a Kyodo news agency report said. Besides Japan, European countries were also looking at issuing special documents to certify that their nationals were fully vaccinated against covid-19, according to news reports. This comes as large parts of the world were yet to get vaccines with estimates suggesting that many billions of doses would be needed to vaccinate all the people in the world. While the US has fully vaccinated a sizeable part of its population countries like India have fully vaccinated only a fraction of its people.