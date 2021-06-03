India calls for early pull back of militaries from China border

The comments from the Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi comes almost 13 months after India first detected Chinese troops in May 2020 in areas that New Delhi claims along an undemarcated border in Eastern Ladakh. Although troops and armoured vehicles were pulled back from the Pangong Tso Lake area in February, subsequent rounds of talks by senior military commanders of the two countries did not yielded any fresh breakthrough. The two countries are also counting the days to the first anniversary of their fiercest clash in decades. Last year on 15 June, 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed when soldiers of the two countries clashed on the border – the first time in decades both countries lost men. China later admitted to losing four soldiers during the Galwan clash.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}