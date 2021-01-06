NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday called for introspection within the UN Security Council over the lack of representation of African countries among its permanent members at a time when more than half of the issues on the agenda of the UN’s powerful decision making body related to the continent.

Speaking at the UN Security Council’s Open Debate on “Challenges of maintaining peace and security in fragile contexts" especially in the African context Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said sought to place in context the instability faced by many African countries and underlined the importance of the role of national governments in ensuring peace and stability in their countries.

While democracy was gaining stronger roots -- through peaceful transfers of power -- in some regions there were still challenges, caused by weak governance structures, ethnic divisions, the presence of terrorist and armed groups and over-exploitation of diminishing resources, he said.

“Climate change, water scarcity and resource wars are adding new dimensions to the existing complexity," Shringla said adding that the existing challenges were compounded by the covid-19 pandemic. These in turn were triggering other problems like refugee flows, safe havens for terrorists, organized crime, epidemics and weapons trafficking, he said.

The speech comes just days after India assumed a non permanent seat the UN Security Council on 1 January 2021, for a two year term. India has said that it will push for “reformed multilateralism" or seeking changes in the structure of the UN’s most powerful decision making body during its term in the UNSC, aimed at making it more representative and effective to deal with current day challenges and crises.

India also has a history of ties with Africa. New Delhi supported the freedom struggles of African countries for decades. In recent years, New Delhi has been recasting its ties with Africa, evolving into a development partner of choice as well as positioning itself as a net security provider in the case of countries along the eastern coast of Africa.

In his speech, Shringla pointed a pointed a finger at the “legacy of colonialism" on the African continent, describing it as “the foundational basis of the current instabilities that plague the African continent."

He also urged “full respect" for “national ownership" of efforts to bring and sustain peace in an unstable environment.

Besides this, the UNSC should also give space to regional efforts to manage or resolve problems, Shringla said. The African Union supported by other regional groupings had managed to resolve crises, he said. African leadership had already put in place mechanisms like the “High Level Panel on Fragile States" to respond to developing crises “in a flexible and rapid manner," he pointed out.

Warning against focusing on all fragility issues in Africa, the UN Security Council should, Shringla said, focus on those “situations directly affecting the maintenance of international peace and security."

Other suggestions made by Shringla included ensuring that UN peacekeepers and Special Political Missions were sufficiently mandated and resourced to implement peace. They should also have “a clear and well thought out exit strategy," he said.

“On a larger note, the Council needs to introspect that while more than half of the country issues on the Council’s agenda pertain to Africa, the African continent does not even have a single voice amongst the permanent membership to defend its own interests. We need to correct this historical anomaly, and collectively support the Ezulwini consensus," he said. The reference was to the position evolved by representatives of African countries on the expansion of the UN Security Council. The representatives who met in Ezulwini in the kingdom of Eswatini in 2005 had agreed that they would seek two permanent seats and five non-permanent seats in any revamped UN Security Council.

Elaborating on India’s current links with Africa, Shringla said India’s development partnership with Africa covers 43 African countries with India executing 189 developmental projects in 37 of them. There were around 77 projects are under execution and the total outlay of projects executed and being completed totaled $ 12.86 billion, he said.

“We are actively engaged with capacity building of the security forces in several countries in Africa. Counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism training is one of the significant areas of our defence training programmes," he said.

“India welcomes the evolution and rise of Africa as a key factor in the contemporary world. We are committed to supporting African countries in this endeavour, as per African priorities and without conditionalities," he added.

