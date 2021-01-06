“On a larger note, the Council needs to introspect that while more than half of the country issues on the Council’s agenda pertain to Africa, the African continent does not even have a single voice amongst the permanent membership to defend its own interests. We need to correct this historical anomaly, and collectively support the Ezulwini consensus," he said. The reference was to the position evolved by representatives of African countries on the expansion of the UN Security Council. The representatives who met in Ezulwini in the kingdom of Eswatini in 2005 had agreed that they would seek two permanent seats and five non-permanent seats in any revamped UN Security Council.