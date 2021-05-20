India calls its buffalo meat safe after Indonesia bans imports on covid fears

The commerce ministry said there have been several interventions by the government to control and eradicate various livestock diseases. “The launching of National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) in June, 2019 to control FMD and Brucellosis by 2025 with vaccination and eradication of disease by 2030 is one of the flagship scheme of government. In order to fully contain and eradicate the diseases, 100% cost of vaccine is borne by the central government for which an outlay of Rs. 13,343 crore has been made. Under this programme all vaccinated animals are ear tagged and a complete traceability is maintained. India’s official FMD Control Programme received OIE’s endorsement, as per the provisions of the OIE Terrestrial Animal Health Code," it added.

