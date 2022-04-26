OPEN APP
India can be cheapest producer of green hydrogen: Amitabh Kant
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said that India can be the cheapest producer of Green Hydrogen in the world due to its enabling climatic conditions.

The NITI Aayog CEO, in an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue, pointed out that India has brought down the cost of renewable energy.

He further said, "India has size and scale. India can be the cheapest producer of the Green Hydrogen in the world ... India is the only climatic-blessed country to do it."

While noting that China does not have climatic conditions to become the cheapest producer of Green Hydrogen, Kant said India will have to compete with Middle-East countries.

Observing that India is a large consumer of Green Hydrogen, Kant said the country will be the capital of the world in Green Hydrogen production.

Kant believes the long-term solution to the world does not lie in batteries.

"The world cannot be dependent on lithium, cobalt and nickel ... resources in the world are being managed by one country," he noted.

The NITI Aayog CEO also said that they will create their own complexity in terms of making a cleaner world for the future.

