‘India can become developed nation in...’: Ex-RBI chief explains3 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 05:38 AM IST
‘The immediate focus of policymakers must be to raise the growth rate of the economy,’ former RBI Governor C Rangarajan said
Noting that to make India's “$5 trillion economy" a short-term “aspirational goal," former RBI Governor C Rangarajan said despite achieving this target, India will still be known as a middle-income country with a per capita income of $3472.