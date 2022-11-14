‘India can buy as much Russian oil it wants, if…’: US's Janet Yellen

US Trade Secretary Janet Yellen has said her country is happy with India buying as much Russian oil it wants even beyond the G7-imposed price cap mechanism if India avoids Western insurance, finance, and maritime services that are subject to the cap
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said her country is happy for India to continue buying as much Russian oil it wants including at prices above a G7-imposed price cap mechanism, as long as it avoids Western insurance, finance, and maritime services that are subject to the cap.
In an interview with news agency Reuters, on the sidelines of a conference on deepening U.S.-Indian economic ties, Yellen said "India can also purchase oil at any price they want as long as they don't use these Western services and they find other services. And either way is fine."
The cap is a concept promoted by the US since the EU first proposed an embargo on Russian oil in May to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.It is intended to reduce Russia's oil revenues while keeping Russian crude on the market by denying Western allies insurance, maritime services, and finance for tanker cargoes priced above a fixed dollar-per-barrel cap.
The existence of the cap would provide India, China, along with other major buyers of Russian crude oil with leverage to reduce the price they pay Moscow.
Yellen says, "Russian oil is going to be selling at bargain prices and we're happy to have India get that bargain or Africa or China. It's fine,"
"Russia is going to find it very difficult to continue shipping as much oil as they have done when the EU stops buying Russian oil… They're going to be heavily in search of buyers. And many buyers are reliant on Western services." the treasury secretary added
"I do not think we will follow the price cap mechanism, and we have communicated that to the countries. We believe most countries are comfortable with it and it is in no one's case that Russian oil should go offline," Reuters quoted an Indian government official as saying
The trade secretary's remarks come shortly after External Affairs Minister(EAM) S Jaishankar during a visit to Russia last week said India would continue to buy Russian crude because it works to its advantage.
Jaishankar elaborated on the issue saying, "There is stress on the energy market created by a combination of factors. But as the world's third-largest consumer... a consumer where the level of income is not very high, it is our obligation to ensure that the Indian consumer has the best possible access to the most advantageous terms on the international market."
