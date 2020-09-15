Govt can either privatise Air India or close it down: Hardeep Singh Puri

NEW DELHI : The Indian government has the choice of either privatising national carrier Air India Limited or close it down, due to its huge debt, the civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha before the passage of Aircraft Amendment Bill 2020, Puri said that regarding the privatisation of the national carrier, if the government could help it, it would keep operating the airline.

However, with ₹60,000 debt, the choice is between privatisation and closing down the airline, Puri said.

"We are confident that Air India will be given to a new owner to keep the flag flying high," he added.

Bloomberg had on Monday reported that the Indian government is proposing to drop a condition that the winning bidder for Air India Ltd. will have to take on $3.3 billion of aircraft debt, quoting sources.

The report added that a group of bureaucrats has vetted the plan, and under the new proposition, potential buyers will be allowed to bid on the enterprise value and not on the entity value.

Meanwhile, civil aviation minister Puri said that the county's busiest airports at Delhi and Mumbai account for 33% of traffic, while six airports awarded to the Adani Group account for just 9% of total traffic.

Puri said that no competitive open bidding took place for airports during the last 15 years due to prior experience clause. Under this clause airport operators needed to have prior experience of operating an airport to bid.

"I am making a limited point, we are progressing from a limited number of players in the airport sector, to expanding and opening it out to global entities," he added.

Puri said that the Union government’s decision in August to hand over the international airport at Thiruvananthapuram to Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), which won operating rights in an auction, is generating a lot of heat from the state government.

When the privatisation process took place, the government of Kerala, Niti Ayog, and empowered group of secretaries had a discussion, during which it was decided that if the Kerala government's bid falls within the 10% range of the winning bid, it would be awarded the airport, Puri said adding that the eventual gap between Kerala government and winning bidder (Adani Group) was 19%.

The Kerala state assembly had last month unanimously passed a resolution against the 50-year contract to AEL, a move the Centre termed “regressive and far removed from public opinion".

Meanwhile, Puri also said that the government will not compromise on issues related to air safety.

During 2014, the average scheduled aircraft accidents for billion flights figure for India stood at 2.8 while the global average was 3.06, Puri said adding that the same figure for India was 0.82 during 2019, while the global average stood at 3.02.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020, which was tabled by civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, after an hour-long discussion.

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020, which has already been cleared by the Lok Sabha in March this year, seeks to convert aviation agencies like the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil aviation security (BCAS) and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into statutory bodies.

