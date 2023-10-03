News
India can grow 1% faster with more women in labour force, says WB India director
Gulveen Aulakh 11 min read 03 Oct 2023, 08:49 PM IST
- Auguste Tano Kouame told Mint in an exclusive interview that achieving sustained 8% growth is not entirely in India’s hands and depends on global conditions, too
New Delhi: Ensuring women comprise 50% of the labour force could be the best way for India to increase its its GDP growth rate by 1% and touch the 8% growth it needs to become a $5 trillion economy by 2030, World Bank India director Auguste Tano Kouame said in an exclusive interview with Mint, adding however that the global environment is not conducive to its ambitions.
