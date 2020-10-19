India can have 40,000 active Covid cases by Feb, says Harsh Vardhan

Day after a central government-appointed panel said that the coronavirus pandemic in India has peaked and may even be controlled by February next year, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that by February 2021, India would have 40,000 active Covid-19 cases if coronavirus-appropriate behaviour is followed.

The Health Minister attributed the figure to a prediction done by scientists.

“Science and Technology Ministry got scientists from the world to make prediction model of cases. Research-based on their techniques found that COVID appropriate behaviour for 3-4 months will lead to declining trend in India and by Feb we'll have 40,000 active cases, Harsh Vardhan was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

When time comes, vaccination procedures, training of staff and other logistics need to be coordinated by state and central governments, Vardhan said.

On Sunday, the Centre said that if all the protocols are followed than the pandemic can be controlled by early next year with minimal active symptomatic infections by February-end.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases stayed below eight lakh for the third consecutive day today and comprised 10.45% of the total caseload.

There are 77,20,55 active cases of coronavirus infection as on date. The total number of recoveries have surged to 66,63,608 and exceed active cases by 5,891,553, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll climbed to 11,46,10 with the virus claiming 579 lives during the last 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate in the country has improved to 88.03%, the ministry said.

The one day deaths toll due to covid -19 is lowest since 19 July.

A total of 66,399 coronavirus patients have recovered and discharged in a day while 55,722 new infections were reported during the same period, according to the health ministry data.

