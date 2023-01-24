New Delhi: India can have its own model for disaster or emergency response which can be emulated by other countries, said Mansukh Mandaviya, minister for health and family welfare said on Tuesday.

Addressing the consultative workshop on National Emergency Medical Team (NEMT) India in New Delhi Mandaviya said, “While it is important to learn from global best practices and follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), let us learn from the national examples of emergency and disaster response in the past few decades and enrich our model from learning and insights from these. “

The multi-sectoral and multilayered learning need to be incorporated in the training and capacity building modules of the national architecture of emergency response and management, said the minister.

Health emergencies prevention, preparedness and responses form one of the priority areas under the G20 Health Track agenda. This is the first meeting soon after the G20 Health Working Group meeting held in Kerala recently.

India model can go beyond the prescribed SOPs and be more flexible and agile to response to exigencies on the ground, said Mandaviya.

NEMT initiative aims to revamp the traditional responsive mode of healthcare manpower deployment in response to disasters and public health emergencies. The deployed teams need to be effective, trained and equipped not only in terms of clinical skills but also in terms of on-field coordination with other stakeholders on-field.

The purpose of the two-day workshop is to bring together all stakeholders of the NEMT initiative to deliberate on the policy, strategy, roles and responsibilities of the initiative and prepare a roadmap for integrating the needs of the country for disaster preparedness aligning the health needs during disaster situation in concordance with standard disaster response.