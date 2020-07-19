India can learn a lot from Korea’s economic boom

Up until 1991, India had an inward-looking import substitution policy. Even after opening up, we haven’t been able to get labour intensive exports going. In the last 15 years, India’s engineering exports have been more than labour-intensive exports of leather, textiles and readymade garments, put together. Only when we add agricultural and allied products exports to the labour intensive exports, does the situation change. Nevertheless, in the last two years, engineering exports have been more even after adding agricultural exports.