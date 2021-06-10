India is today in a unique position to pioneer a new model of economic development of low carbon emission and inclusive development, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said.

Vardhan made the remarks while addressing the first meeting of the World Health Organization High-Level Coalition on Health and Energy Platform of Action on Wednesday night through video-conference, a Health Ministry statement said.

He reiterated a massive interdependence among various sectors while underlining the need to ensure inter-connectedness across the sectors is reflected in policies for effective and sustainable service delivery.

"An expert body called the National Action Plan on Climate Change and Human Health was constituted by our government with the multiple objectives of creating awareness amongst the general population, health-care providers and policy makers regarding impact of climate change on human health," Vardhan said.

This National Expert Group submitted its report recently in April 2021 with inclusion of Subject Specific Health Action Plans on identified Climate Sensitive Diseases and 'One Health', he added.

In the context of “Green and Climate Resilient Healthcare Facilities", Vardhan said ambitious green stimulus plans will help countries restore their economies while deepening their energy transition.

"I am confident that the collaboration and collective action of this coalition group will help to achieve a greener and healthier planet," the health minister said.

The meeting was attended by several dignitaries and national heads, and representatives of various stakeholders like World Bank, UNDP, UNHRC, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) etc.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.