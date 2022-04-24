In 2021, India registered a growth rate of 8.9 per cent. By 2023, India is estimated to grow at 6.9 per cent, the IMF said. The global growth has been projected at 3.6 per cent in 2022, down from 6.1 per cent in 2021, the IMF said in its annual World Economic Outlook report.

