Industrialist Anand Mahindra in a tweet said the Covid-19 Delta variant has turned out to be a "formidable foe". The Mahindra & Mahindra chairman’s tweet followed reports that Indonesia has surpassed India to become Asia's Covid epicentre.

Subsequently, Mahindra wrote that "The world is just beginning to face it", adding that "We should (India) share our learnings and prevent as much suffering as possible elsewhere".

The Delta variant was clearly a formidable foe. The world is just beginning to face it… We should share our learnings and prevent as much suffering as possible elsewhere. https://t.co/8dE6dMHKkM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 13, 2021





According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Indonesia's daily Covid-19 cases have exceeded 40,000 for two straight days.

"More alarming is that despite having more daily infections, Indonesia's population of 270 million population is just a fifth of India's. Indonesia now has around 132 cases per million people, compared with India 26 as of Sunday," the report quoted ourworldindata.org.

Indonesia's health minister said that bed occupancy rates for Covid-19 patients in 12 provinces have exceeded 70% -- half of them on Java and the rest on other major Indonesian islands. In the nation's capital, Jakarta, the occupancy rate is close to 90% despite the recent conversion of some facilities into hospitals just for the coronavirus.

The Indonesian government earlier this year designated 30% of 400,000 hospital beds nationwide for coronavirus treatment, but they have quickly been filling up following the Eid holiday exodus in May and as the more contagious delta strain spreads across the country.

Yesterday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said that the Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in cases and deaths.

According to the WHO chief, the Delta variant has spread in over 104 countries and is expected to soon be the dominant COVID-19 strain circulating worldwide.

Delta variant of coronavirus originated in India. The variant largely drove the second wave in the country, killing thousands of people and targeting adults.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.