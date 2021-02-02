OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India can't remain dependent on other countries for defence: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Singapore's Defence Minister, Dr. Ng Eng Hen
India can't remain dependent on other countries for defence: Rajnath Singh

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 03:16 PM IST ANI

Rajnath Singh today inaugurated Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) second Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) production line in Bengaluru and said India cannot remain dependent on other countries for defending their borders

BENGALURU : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) second Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) production line in the city and said India cannot remain dependent on other countries for defending their borders.

"We cannot remain dependent on other countries for the defence of our country," said Singh assuring that HAL will get new orders in future.

"Despite COVID pandemic, HAL has received 48,000-crore orders from armed forces. This is the biggest procurement in terms of indigenous defence procurement, which will give new heights to Indian aerospace sector," the Defence Minister said.

The minister said he has been informed that several counties have expressed interest in procuring Tejas M1A and assured HAL that they will get orders from other countries very soon.

Tejas is not only indigenous, but it is also better than its foreign equivalents on several parameters including engine capacity, radar system, beyond visual range (missile), air-to-air refuelling and maintenance and is comparatively cheaper, he added.

"I am confident that in the next 3-4 years, we will achieve the target of 1.75 lakh crores in the field of defence manufacturing," he said.

In a major boost for Make in India in defence, the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about 48,000 crores to buy 83 LCA Tejas Mark1A fighter jets.

