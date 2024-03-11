India can withdraw tariff concessions if $100 bn investment doesn’t materialise: EFTA
The four-national European Free Trade Association has guaranteed this in writing, which is a first for any free trade agreement signed by India.
New Delhi: The four-nation European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, has guaranteed in writing that India can withdraw from the tariff concessions in the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), signed on Sunday, if the $100-billion investment to help create a million direct jobs in the next 15 years doesn’t materialise, two officials aware of the matter said. This is a first for any free trade agreement signed by India.