India, Canada agree to work ‘way forward’ and towards 'new chapter' in bilateral ties

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday, September 20, that India and Canada have agreed to pursue a collaborative approach in a new phase of their bilateral relationship, focusing on close cooperation to tackle terrorism and transnational crimes.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin held wide-ranging talks in New Delhi on Thursday with a focus on repairing the bilateral relations that came under severe strain following a diplomatic spat over the killing of a Sikh separatist in 2023.

The MEA came out with broad outcomes of the talks on Saturday. The ministry said, “The two sides agreed to work closely on the way forward and adopt a collaborative approach towards a new chapter in bilateral relations.”

The two NSAs also spoke about advancing the bilateral relationship that includes areas such as counter terrorism, combating transnational organised crime and intelligence exchanges. Also Read | India presses Canada for proof in Nijjar killing, calls for action against anti-India Khalistanis

"They agreed to strengthen security cooperation and further reinforce existing mechanisms of engagement," the MEA said in a statement, adding, "It said, “The two NSAs also deliberated on the priority areas for future cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global developments.”

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada. During the discussion, the two leaders committed to taking “constructive” measures aimed at stabilizing and strengthening India-Canada relations.

It was also an opportunity to follow up on the discussions between Prime Minister Modi and his Canadian counterpart Carney, the MEA said on Doval-Drouin talks.

“Both sides acknowledged the clear momentum for rebuilding trust and expanding cooperation at the highest levels of political leadership,” it said.

When India-Canada relations hit rock bottom India-Canada relations took a massive hit after the then prime minister Justin Trudeau alleged potential Indian link to the killing of Khalistani supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In October last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

However, Liberal Party leader Carney's victory in the parliamentary election in April helped in beginning the process to reset relations.