India, Canada closer to sign early-stage trade deal, says Justin Trudeau's minister2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 09:13 PM IST
Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is in Ottawa for ministerial talks and the two countries are making steady progress toward a deal, Canadian trade minister Mary Ng said
India and Canada are getting closer to signing an early-stage trade agreement, a move that’s part of a larger Canadian strategy to diversify its Pacific trade and supply chains away from China.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×