India-Canada relations: Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev says ‘seems like Canada wants to teach India lesson...’

India-Canada relations: Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev claims Canada is attempting to undermine India by spreading propaganda and framing it as a threat to Western dominance.

Livemint
Updated3 Nov 2024, 10:59 AM IST
India-Canada relations: In its latest allegation, the Justin Trudeau government in Canada has designated India as a cyber adversary alongside China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.
India-Canada relations: In its latest allegation, the Justin Trudeau government in Canada has designated India as a cyber adversary alongside China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.(AP)

India-Canada relations: Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev has alledged that it “seems like Canada wants to teach India lesson”. Speaking to ANI, Sachdev said that Canada is “spewing global propaganda” against India and trying to show the west, “that India is becoming a threat to our western dominated order”.

Also Read | Top news today: Jaishankar in Australia, Realme GT7 Pro, J’khand preview & more

‘Failure of Intelligence’

“What India is saying is that the Canadian intelligence is gathering intelligence about Indian diplomats. My point is that there is a commission of enquiry right now going on Canada regarding all these foreign influences and failures of their intelligence,” Sachdev told ANI.

He added, “Canadian intelligence should be investigated to see how they are carrying out these activities. The Parliament of Canada should know how its intelligence is operating...maybe there are some gaps...maybe some foreign powers have influenced the intelligence...”

Sachdev further speculated, “It seems like Canada wants to teach India a lesson...they are spewing global propaganda against us...maybe they are trying to push back at India and show to the west, that is America and England particularly that India is becoming a threat to our western dominated order.”

Also Read | Social media squirrel ‘Peanut’ euthanized, Musk attacks govt, reactions rise

Canada labels India as Cyber Adversary

In its latest allegation, the Justin Trudeau government in Canada has designated India as a "cyber adversary" and added it to a list of hostile nations in cybersecurity. India condemned this move, calling it an attempt to tarnish its international reputation.

India is named fifth after China, Russia, Iran and North Korea in the recently releasesd survey ‘National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025-2026’

India is also mentioned in the trend on 'Geopolitically inspired non-state actors are creating unpredictability' citing as example how a pro-India hacktivist group claimed to have defaced and conducted brief attack against Canadian websites after India was accused of involvement in the killing of a Canadian citizen.

Also Read | Bank holidays next week: Chhath Puja, second Saturday, long weekend & more

The report said, “India's leadership almost certainly aspires to build a modernized cyber program with domestic cyber capabilities. India very likely uses its cyber program to advance its national security imperatives, including espionage, counter-terrorism, and the country's efforts to promote its global status and counter narratives against India and the Indian government. We assess that India's cyber program likely leverages commercial cyber vendors to enhance its operations.”

"We assess that Indian state-sponsored cyber threat actors likely conduct cyber threat activity against Government of Canada networks for the purpose of espionage. We judge that official bilateral relations between Canada and India will very likely drive Indian state-sponsored cyber threat activity against Canada."

It also said, “countries that aspire to become new centres of power within the global system, such as India, are building cyber programs that present varying levels of threat to Canada.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 10:59 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia-Canada relations: Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev says ‘seems like Canada wants to teach India lesson...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.