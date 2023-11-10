Breaking News
India flags pro-Khalistani activities in Canada at Indo-US '2 2' meet: ‘We have core security concerns’
India-Canada Row: ‘We have core security concerns. They (the US side) understand our concerns’, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra indirectly referring to activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada.
India-Canada Row: India's foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra informed that they had flagged the increasing presence of ‘pro-Khalistan’ incidences and members in North American country Canada to the United States.
