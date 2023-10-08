Amid the ongoing India-Canada standoff, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 7 October during a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting said that the suspension of visas for Canadians is conditional and not a permanent decision, sources said as reported by India Today . As per the report, the meet was held to discuss India’s G20 Presidency, though the MPs appreciated the presidency, many also raised questions on suspension of visa services for Canadians.

Clearing the air, the Union Minister stated that the suspension was not a retaliatory action but rather an effort to protect the safety of the Indian diplomats, sources said as reported by the daily.

"Curtailing services is because Indian diplomats are not safe in Canada. It is not a permanent decision but one that is conditional. The suspension of the visa situation may improve if and when the situation becomes better for Indians serving in embassies and consulates in Canada," sources told India Today citing the External Affairs Minister.

Further adding, Jaishankar also told the consultative committee members that, “We can open tomorrow if our diplomats are provided security," as reported by the daily.

India and Canada are currently embroiled in a diplomatic standoff following an allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month that “Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing" of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India dubbed the assertion as ‘absurd’ and retaliated with a slew of restrictive measures. Canada has yet to provide any public evidence to support the claim about Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Coming back to the report, it also added Jaishankar's opinion for parity in the number of Canadian diplomats in India. He told the members that Canada want complete immunity for their diplomats but are unwilling to give security to Indian diplomats. He further added that they permit billboards threatening Indian diplomats to be put up in the name of freedom of speech.

Also read: Indians seeking Canada visa may soon face delays as diplomats are asked to leave

“They are not willing to provide security, but want full immunity for their diplomats while they continue to interfere in our internal affairs and allow billboards threatening our diplomats to be put up in the name of freedom of speech. They have forced our hand on this," the external affairs minister told the members, sources said quoting Jaishankar as reported by India Today.

Recently, media reports stated that Canada has evacuated majority of its diplomats working in India to South Asian countries like Kuala Lumpur or Singapore as deadline to reduce diplomatic staff approaches. the Indian government had given Ottawa reportedly until October 10 deadline to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff in the country to a level on par with the number of Indian diplomats in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!