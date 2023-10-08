India-Canada row: Jaishankar makes India's stand clear on visa suspension, says, ‘not safe…’
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar clarifies that the suspension of visas for Canadians is not retaliatory but a safety measure for Indian diplomats.
Amid the ongoing India-Canada standoff, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 7 October during a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting said that the suspension of visas for Canadians is conditional and not a permanent decision, sources said as reported by India Today. As per the report, the meet was held to discuss India’s G20 Presidency, though the MPs appreciated the presidency, many also raised questions on suspension of visa services for Canadians.